Video Game Release Dates
Nerdvana presents a calendar of new and upcoming video game release dates.
Upcoming/recent video game release dates
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Trials of Mana
|April 24, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2KtF4z9
|Gears Tactics
|April 28, 2020
|PC
|Strategy
|Moving Out
|April 28, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Action/Simulation
|https://amzn.to/2zobBUU
|Sakura Wars
|April 28, 2020
|PS4
|Action/RPG
|https://amzn.to/3ayFkY3
|Snowrunner
|April 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Racing
|https://amzn.to/3bzDZSo
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
|April 30, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Shooter
|Streets of Rage 4
|April 30, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Fighting
|Forza Street
|May 4, 2020
|IOS
|Racing
|Someday You’ll Return
|May 5, 2020
|PC
|Adventure/horror
|Void Bastards
|May 7, 2020
|NS PS4
|Shooter
|Star Wars Episode I: Racer
|May 12, 2020
|PS4 NS
|Racing
|Those Who Remain
|May 15, 2020
|PS4 XB1
|Adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
|The Wonderful 101
|May 19, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|Remaster
|Maneater
|May 22, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Remaster
|Saints Row: The Third Remaster
|May 22, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Remaster
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
|May 22, 2020
|PS4 XB1
|RPG
|Minecraft Dungeons
|May 26, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Dungeon crawler
|https://amzn.to/3aC6BsB
|Ninjala
|May 27, 2020
|NS
|Action
|BioShock: The Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Compilation
|https://amzn.to/2S32jV2
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Compilation
|https://amzn.to/3eQRFKv
|XCOM 2 Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Strategy
|https://amzn.to/2zowwXT
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Action/RPG
|https://amzn.to/2Kz5IXu
|Death Stranding
|June 2, 2020
|PC
|Action
|https://amzn.to/2KvM5j2
|Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
|June 5, 2020
|PC
|RTS
|https://amzn.to/3521OQ4
|The Outer Worlds
|June 5, 2020
|NS
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2x0916G
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|June 23, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Remake
|https://amzn.to/3cMfjGp
|Fairy Tail
|June 26, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/3eSWCTs
|Ghost of Tsushima
|June 26, 2020
|PS4
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/2VTsT41
|F1 2020
|July 10, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Racing
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost On
|Coming soon
|PS4
|Fighting
|Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2
|July 2020
|NS
|DLC
|https://amzn.to/2zoedlG
|LEGO Super Mario
|Aug. 1, 2020
|(None)
|Building
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PS4, XB1
|Strategy
|New World
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PC
|MMORPG
|https://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
|Wasteland 3
|Aug. 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2S2zhob
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Sept. 4, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Sept. 17, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VZocWn
|Bravely Default II
|2020
|NS
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
