Video game release dates calendar

Video Game Release Dates

Nerdvana presents a calendar of new and upcoming video game release dates.

Nerdvana may earn a share of video game sales from Amazon Associates links on this page.

Upcoming/recent video game release dates

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Trials of ManaApril 24, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/2KtF4z9
Gears TacticsApril 28, 2020PCStrategy
Moving OutApril 28, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Action/Simulationhttps://amzn.to/2zobBUU
Sakura WarsApril 28, 2020PS4Action/RPGhttps://amzn.to/3ayFkY3
SnowrunnerApril 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1Racinghttps://amzn.to/3bzDZSo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign RemasteredApril 30, 2020PC PS4 XB1Shooter
Streets of Rage 4April 30, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Fighting
Forza StreetMay 4, 2020IOSRacing
Someday You’ll ReturnMay 5, 2020PCAdventure/horror
Void BastardsMay 7, 2020NS PS4Shooter
Star Wars Episode I: RacerMay 12, 2020PS4 NSRacing
Those Who RemainMay 15, 2020PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
The Wonderful 101May 19, 2020NS PC PS4Remaster
ManeaterMay 22, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remaster
Saints Row: The Third RemasterMay 22, 2020PC PS4 XB1Remaster
Sword Art Online: Alicization LycorisMay 22, 2020PS4 XB1RPG
Minecraft DungeonsMay 26, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Dungeon crawlerhttps://amzn.to/3aC6BsB
NinjalaMay 27, 2020NSAction
BioShock: The CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilationhttps://amzn.to/2S32jV2
Borderlands Legendary CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilationhttps://amzn.to/3eQRFKv
XCOM 2 CollectionMay 29, 2020NSStrategyhttps://amzn.to/2zowwXT
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionMay 29, 2020NSAction/RPGhttps://amzn.to/2Kz5IXu
Death StrandingJune 2, 2020PCActionhttps://amzn.to/2KvM5j2
Command & Conquer Remastered CollectionJune 5, 2020PCRTShttps://amzn.to/3521OQ4
The Outer WorldsJune 5, 2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2x0916G
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedJune 23, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remakehttps://amzn.to/3cMfjGp
Fairy TailJune 26, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/3eSWCTs
Ghost of TsushimaJune 26, 2020PS4Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/2VTsT41
F1 2020July 10, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Racing
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost OnComing soon July 30, 2020PS4Fighting
Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2July 2020NSDLChttps://amzn.to/2zoedlG
LEGO Super MarioAug. 1, 2020(None)Building
Insurgency: SandstormAug. 25, 2020PS4, XB1Strategy
New WorldAug. 25, 2020PCMMORPGhttps://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
Wasteland 3Aug. 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2S2zhob
Marvel’s AvengersSept. 4, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
Cyberpunk 2077Sept. 17, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Bravely Default II2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK

Video game news

Trials of Mana will be available on April 24. (Photo: Business Wire) Trials of Mana and other new and upcoming video game releases
Super Mario Maker Nintendo Select Final Super Mario Maker 2 update adds world-building mode, new course parts
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release coming May 12 for PS4, Switch
In a Twitch stream to support Phoenix Children’s Hospital and in partnership with Extra Life, Adapt and FaZe Swagg – both Phoenix natives – raised more than $2,000 to benefit the hospital’s Hope Fund. (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images) FaZe Adapt, other high profile members of gaming community raise funds for Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Grand Canyon’s esports arena is one of the top collegiate facilities in the country. (Photo by Tanner Puckett/Cronkite News) Esports explosion
The Arizona Coyotes are live-streaming virtual games on their YouTube, Facebook and Twitch accounts with the help of the NHL 20 video game. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports) Virtual vitality: Coyotes inject life into postponed season with help from NHL 20

Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch battery charger Nintendo Switch battery charger case 33% off
Xbox Game Pass Xbox Game Pass: 14-day free trial
Nintendo Switch Dual PokeBall Charging Dock Charge up both your PokeBalls with this $9.99 Nintendo Switch deal
Protect and upgrade your new Nintendo Switch Lite
D&D 5th Edition Core Rulebooks It’s never been easier (or cheaper) to get into D&D
Sign up for our email update All The Deals!

Subscribe

* indicates required
Newsletters

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp’s privacy practices here.