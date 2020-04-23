Video game release calendar

Video Game Release Calendar

Here’s a look at new and upcoming video game release dates.

Upcoming/recent video game releases:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Trials of ManaApril 24, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/2KtF4z9
Gears TacticsApril 28, 2020PCStrategy
Moving OutApril 28, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Action/Simulation
Sakura WarsApril 28, 2020PS4Action/RPG
SnowrunnerApril 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1Racing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign RemasteredApril 30, 2020PC PS4 XB1Shooter
Streets of Rage 4April 30, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Fighting
Forza StreetMay 4, 2020IOSRacing
Someday You’ll ReturnMay 5, 2020PCAdventure/horror
Void BastardsMay 7, 2020NS PS4Shooter
Star Wars Episode I: RacerMay 12, 2020PS4 NSRacing
Those Who RemainMay 15, 2020PS4 XB1Adventure
The Wonderful 101May 19, 2020NS PC PS4Remaster
ManeaterMay 22, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remaster
Saints Row: The Third RemasterMay 22, 2020PC PS4 XB1Remaster
Sword Art Online: Alicization LycorisMay 22, 2020PS4 XB1RPG
Minecraft DungeonsMay 26, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Dungeon crawlerhttps://amzn.to/3aC6BsB
NinjalaMay 27, 2020NSAction
BioShock: The CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilation
Borderlands Legendary CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilation
XCOM 2 CollectionMay 29, 2020NSStrategy
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionMay 29, 2020NSAction/RPG
Death StrandingJune 2, 2020PCActionhttps://amzn.to/2KvM5j2
Command & Conquer Remastered CollectionJune 5, 2020PCRTS
The Outer WorldsJune 5, 2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2x0916G
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedJune 23, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remake
Fairy TailJune 26, 2020NS PC PS4RPG
Ghost of TsushimaJune 26, 2020PS4Action-adventure
F1 2020July 10, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Racing
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost OnJuly 30, 2020PS4Fighting
Insurgency: SandstormAug. 25, 2020PS4, XB1Strategy
New WorldAug. 25, 2020PCMMORPG
Wasteland 3Aug. 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPG
Marvel’s AvengersSept. 4, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
Cyberpunk 2077Sept. 17, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPG

Video game news:

Trials of Mana will be available on April 24. (Photo: Business Wire) New and upcoming video game releases
Super Mario Maker Nintendo Select Final Super Mario Maker 2 update adds world-building mode, new course parts
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release coming May 12 for PS4, Switch
In a Twitch stream to support Phoenix Children’s Hospital and in partnership with Extra Life, Adapt and FaZe Swagg – both Phoenix natives – raised more than $2,000 to benefit the hospital’s Hope Fund. (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images) FaZe Adapt, other high profile members of gaming community raise funds for Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Grand Canyon’s esports arena is one of the top collegiate facilities in the country. (Photo by Tanner Puckett/Cronkite News) Esports explosion
The Arizona Coyotes are live-streaming virtual games on their YouTube, Facebook and Twitch accounts with the help of the NHL 20 video game. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports) Virtual vitality: Coyotes inject life into postponed season with help from NHL 20

