- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker trailer hints at return of the dark side’s ‘greatest evil’ (4/12/2019) - Ian McDiarmid, who played Emperor Palpatine aka Darth Sidious in Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi and the prequel trilogy (Episodes I-III), appears to be returning for the final chapter of the main Star Wars saga -- Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker.
- Emperor looms over Rey and Kylo Ren’s showdown in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker poster (8/24/2019) - Check out the new poster for Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker that was revealed Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo presentation.
- ‘Your journey nears its end.’ Watch the D23 Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker ‘Special Look’ teaser (8/26/2019) - Watch the D23 Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker "Special Look" teaser.
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets go on sale, as intense final trailer premieres (10/21/2019) - Ticket sales and a final trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker landed during the NFL's Monday Night Football.
- Dolby Cinema exclusive poster shows red-trimmed Star Destroyers bearing down on a lone Resistance X-Wing (11/19/2019) - Check out the Dolby Cinema exclusive Star Wars: Episode IX -- the Rise of Skywalker poster.
- ‘They fly now’: First Order Jetpack Troopers pursue Resistance heroes in first Rise of Skywalker clip (11/25/2019) - The Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker clip has been released, and it looks like we're in for a good, old-fashioned chase sequence!
- Watch ‘The Evolution of the Stormtrooper’ (11/27/2019) - Lucasfilm hosts a most impressive display showcasing the evolution of the Star Wars stormtrooper.
- Star Wars prequel anthem ‘Duel of the Fates’ featured in ‘Rise of Skywalker’ TV spot (11/28/2019) - A TV spot for The Rise of Skywalker features the rousing chorus of "Duel of the Fates" - battle hymn of the Star Wars prequels.
- Spoilery Rise of Skywalker clip teases the source of Kylo Ren’s demons (12/12/2019) - Kylo Ren confronts his demons in a spoilery new Rise of Skywalker clip.
- SPOILER-FREE REVIEW: The Rise of Skywalker (12/18/2019) - Long haver you waited ... to read our spoiler-free Rise of Skywalker review. It is your destiny!
