Look back with Nerdvana at more than 40 years of space fantasy highs and lows as Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker brings the trilogy of trilogies to an epic conclusion.

Explore our coverage of the core Skywalker Saga films:

Here are a few of the bigger little things you may have missed in The Last Jedi.

Mostly what you need to know is... Star Wars: The Last Jedi is awesome! Go see it as soon as possible!

With The Force Awakens, J.J. Abrams shoots for the stars and delivers a film that should win new fans and appease Star Wars aficionados of every generation.

"I am a Jedi, like my father before me."

"There is another ..."

In the summer of 1977 I was witness to what was probably the biggest paradigm shift in popular culture that has ever occurred - Star Wars: A New Hope.

"You were the Chosen One!"

Attack of the Clones is the epic splash page we all pictured in our heads when the prequels were just a long-forgotten rumor that was never going to happen.

The Rise of Skywalker may be the end of the nine-film Skywalker Saga, but that doesn’t mean the end of Star Wars. More movies are on the way, and both live-action and animated TV series on Disney+ will explore adventures in A Galaxy Far, Far Away alongside original novels, comics books and interactive video games. Nerdvana brings you the latest news here:

Lucasfilm hosts a most impressive display showcasing the evolution of the Star Wars stormtrooper.

The Colossus is running out of money on the next new episode of Star Wars Resistance, so Hype takes the Aces to a casino with a plan.

A TV spot for The Rise of Skywalker features the rousing chorus of "Duel of the Fates" - battle hymn of the Star Wars prequels.

Jedi Temple Challenge is an exciting new game show that tests young contestants’ abilities in core Jedi principles.

The Force Awakens' Guavian Death Gang returns in "Kaz's Curse," the new episode of Star Wars Resistance.

Kaz and Neeku sneak onto a First Order refueling station in the next Star Wars Resistance episode.

Kylo Ren confronts his demons in a spoilery new Rise of Skywalker clip.

Jon Favreau shares a papercraft Yoda Child from The Mandalorian, just in time for holiday decoration.

It can be hard to keep track of which Star Wars books are "canon" now and which ones aren't.

Long haver you waited ... to read our spoiler-free Rise of Skywalker review. It is your destiny!

In "The Missing Agent," a new episode of Star Wars Resistance, Kaz, Yeager and Synara trace a distress call.

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker trailer hints at return of the dark side’s ‘greatest evil’ - Ian McDiarmid, who played Emperor Palpatine aka Darth Sidious in Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi and the prequel trilogy (Episodes I-III), appears to be returning for the final chapter of the main Star Wars saga -- Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker.

Emperor looms over Rey and Kylo Ren’s showdown in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker poster - Check out the new poster for Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker that was revealed Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo presentation.

‘Your journey nears its end.’ Watch the D23 Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker ‘Special Look’ teaser - Watch the D23 Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker "Special Look" teaser.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets go on sale, as intense final trailer premieres - Ticket sales and a final trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker landed during the NFL's Monday Night Football.

Dolby Cinema exclusive poster shows red-trimmed Star Destroyers bearing down on a lone Resistance X-Wing - Check out the Dolby Cinema exclusive Star Wars: Episode IX -- the Rise of Skywalker poster.

‘They fly now’: First Order Jetpack Troopers pursue Resistance heroes in first Rise of Skywalker clip - The Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker clip has been released, and it looks like we're in for a good, old-fashioned chase sequence!

