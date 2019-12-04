Skywalker Saga

‘The circle is now complete …’

Celebrating Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Look back with Nerdvana at more than 40 years of space fantasy highs and lows as Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker brings the trilogy of trilogies to an epic conclusion.

Explore our coverage of the core Skywalker Saga films:

Nerdvana’s Episode 7 Days of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (12/12/2015) - Every generation has a legend...
Nerdvana’s Episode 7 Days of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (12/13/2015) - Attack of the Clones is the epic splash page we all pictured in our heads when the prequels were just a long-forgotten rumor that was never going to happen.
Nerdvana’s Episode 7 Days of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (12/14/2015) - "You were the Chosen One!"
Nerdvana’s Episode 7 Days of Star Wars: A New Hope (12/15/2015) - In the summer of 1977 I was witness to what was probably the biggest paradigm shift in popular culture that has ever occurred - Star Wars: A New Hope.
Nerdvana’s Episode 7 Days of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (12/16/2015) - "There is another ..."
Nerdvana’s Episode 7 Days of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (12/17/2015) - "I am a Jedi, like my father before me."
Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Space opera done right (spoiler-free review) (12/18/2015) - With The Force Awakens, J.J. Abrams shoots for the stars and delivers a film that should win new fans and appease Star Wars aficionados of every generation.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Force is strong with this one … (12/12/2017) - Mostly what you need to know is... Star Wars: The Last Jedi is awesome! Go see it as soon as possible!
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney/Lucasfilm) 8 things you may have missed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4/30/2019) - Here are a few of the bigger little things you may have missed in The Last Jedi.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens
‘The Saga will end. The story lives forever.’

The Rise of Skywalker may be the end of the nine-film Skywalker Saga, but that doesn’t mean the end of Star Wars. More movies are on the way, and both live-action and animated TV series on Disney+ will explore adventures in A Galaxy Far, Far Away alongside original novels, comics books and interactive video games. Nerdvana brings you the latest news here:

Star Wars Resistance - The Missing Agent A Resistance spy goes missing on the all-new episode of Star Wars Resistance (12/18/2019) - In "The Missing Agent," a new episode of Star Wars Resistance, Kaz, Yeager and Synara trace a distress call.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker SPOILER-FREE REVIEW: The Rise of Skywalker (12/18/2019) - Long haver you waited ... to read our spoiler-free Rise of Skywalker review. It is your destiny!
Master and Apprentice Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon (12/17/2019) - It can be hard to keep track of which Star Wars books are "canon" now and which ones aren't.
Jon Favreau shares papercraft Yoda ‘Child’ from The Mandalorian (12/16/2019) - Jon Favreau shares a papercraft Yoda Child from The Mandalorian, just in time for holiday decoration.
Spoilery Rise of Skywalker clip teases the source of Kylo Ren’s demons (12/12/2019) - Kylo Ren confronts his demons in a spoilery new Rise of Skywalker clip.
Star Wars animals Star Wars animals tackle epic Death Star trench run (12/12/2019) - All WINGS report in!
Star Wars Resistance - Station to Station Kaz and Neeku go undercover, meet General Hux on Star Wars Resistance (12/11/2019) - Kaz and Neeku sneak onto a First Order refueling station in the next Star Wars Resistance episode.
Star Wars Resistance - Guavian Death Gang on Star Wars Resistance Pirate curse causes trouble for Kaz on Star Wars Resistance (12/4/2019) - The Force Awakens' Guavian Death Gang returns in "Kaz's Curse," the new episode of Star Wars Resistance.
Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge (Disney+) Ahmed Best to host Jedi Temple Challenge game show for Disney+ (12/3/2019) - Jedi Temple Challenge is an exciting new game show that tests young contestants’ abilities in core Jedi principles.
Rise of Skywalker review Star Wars prequel anthem ‘Duel of the Fates’ featured in ‘Rise of Skywalker’ TV spot (11/28/2019) - A TV spot for The Rise of Skywalker features the rousing chorus of "Duel of the Fates" - battle hymn of the Star Wars prequels.
Star Wars Resistance: The Voxx Vortex 5000 Hype takes the Aces to a casino from his past on Star Wars Resistance (11/27/2019) - The Colossus is running out of money on the next new episode of Star Wars Resistance, so Hype takes the Aces to a casino with a plan.
Watch ‘The Evolution of the Stormtrooper’ (11/27/2019) - Lucasfilm hosts a most impressive display showcasing the evolution of the Star Wars stormtrooper.
Star power

EXPLORE CLASSIC STAR WARS COMICS:

Classic Comic Cover Corner: Star Wars #7 (No, not that one!) (1/27/2013) - With very little direction from Lucas’ then fledgling film company, Marvel Comics took the first step towards expanding the Star Wars universe with Star Wars #7.
Classic Comic Cover Corner – Star Wars #13 (4/13/2014) - It was announced a few days ago that the seven-foot tall and 70-year-old actor, Peter Mayhew, would be reprising his role as Chewbacca in Star Wars: Episode VII...
Classic Comic Cover Corner – Howard the Duck #23 (11/16/2014) - Gene Colan gave us the classic Star Wars film poster as it might have been if George Lucas had found Howard a decade earlier.
Classic Comic Cover Corner – Star Wars #9 (1/18/2015) - They say the future ain’t what it used to be, but as the Star Wars expanded universe returns to Marvel Comics, the past is no longer what it used to be either.
Classic Comic Cover Corner – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi #1 (9/6/2015) - Did you know that when Marvel initially took on the Star Wars comic book license, George Lucas practically had to beg Stan Lee to buy into it?
Classic Comic Cover Corner – The Phantom Blot #2 (9/20/2015) - A few weeks back, George Lucas revealed that Jar Jar Binks was inspired by Goofy. This makes a lot of sense when you really think about it.

BUY THE BOOK:

Explore the “canon” of official novels that tie into the movies, TV series, comics and video games of the Star Wars universe:

TitleAuthor(s)Release dateAmazon order link
A NEW DAWNJohn Jackson MillerSept. 2, 2014https://amzn.to/2QR3hnr
TARKINJames LucenoNov. 4, 2014https://amzn.to/2Didb9t
HEIR TO THE JEDIKevin HearneMarch 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2KWSlka
LORDS OF THE SITHPaul S. KempApril 28, 2015https://amzn.to/33pL6HW
DARK DISCIPLEChristie GoldenJuly 7, 2015https://amzn.to/2rsPubZ
AFTERMATHChuck WendigSept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/37EeVrG
LOST STARSClaudia GraySept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/2QVV6WS
BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANYAlexander FreedNov. 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2pQ08ci
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization)Alan Dean FosterJan. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/37GdhGc
BLOODLINEClaudia GrayMay 3, 2016https://amzn.to/34oXMjF
AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBTChuck WendigJuly 12, 2016https://amzn.to/2OMCVjV
AHSOKAE.K. JohnstonOct. 11, 2016https://amzn.to/2XNxIfN
CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORYJames LucenoNov. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/2OoupbW
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization)Alexander FreedDecember 2016https://amzn.to/2OnrwYD
AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S ENDChuck WendigFeb. 21, 2017https://amzn.to/2DlaZ18
THRAWNTimothy ZahnApril 11, 2017https://amzn.to/2XO0nRX
GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLSGreg RuckaMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2L0qqjk
REBEL RISINGBeth RevisMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2Dkpq5w
BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUADChristie GoldenJuly 25, 2017https://amzn.to/2OmuKvE
PHASMADelilah S. DawsonSept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/2slfqH3
LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAANClaudia GraySept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/34prfKu
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW(Anthology)Oct. 3, 2017https://amzn.to/2OTD8Su
CANTO BIGHT(Anthology)Dec. 5, 2017https://amzn.to/2DgKUQT
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization)Jason FryMarch 6, 2018https://amzn.to/2pSZuuD
LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVELDaniel Jose OlderApril 17, 2018https://amzn.to/2qNN1sI
MOST WANTEDRae CarsonMay 25, 2018https://amzn.to/2L2Ba0L
THRAWN: ALLIANCESTimothy ZahnJuly 24, 2018https://amzn.to/2sm52if
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization)Mur LaffertySept. 4, 2018https://amzn.to/2Dj7yIr
QUEEN’S SHADOWE.K. JohnstonMarch 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2OnM0AF
MASTER AND APPRENTICEClaudia GrayApril 16, 2019https://amzn.to/2KXsVmS
ALPHABET SQUADRONAlexander FreedJune 11, 2019https://amzn.to/2R51X0v
THRAWN: TREASONTimothy ZahnJuly 23, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFhdY
GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIREDelilah S. DawsonAug. 27, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFsGa
DOOKU: JEDI LOSTCavan ScottOct. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2pYcbEE
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORNRebecca RoanhorseNov. 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2DkB7cv
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTORKevin ShinickNov. 19, 2019https://amzn.to/2sjgfjt
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization)Rae CarsonMarch 3, 2020https://amzn.to/2OoI2HW
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISINGTimothy ZahnMay 5, 2020https://amzn.to/34uWOmg
QUEEN’S PERILE.K. JohnstonMay 5, 2020https://amzn.to/2Oq6MiU
SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVELAlexander FreedJune 23, 2020https://amzn.to/2pYc5Ni
PROJECT LUMINOUS(Anthology?)2020TBA

REMEMBERING STAR WARS CELEBRATION ORLANDO:

Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017: Day 1 photos and foot woes (4/13/2017) - The first day of Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 brought fans together for the franchise's 40th anniversary - a lot of them.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster and teaser trailer revealed at Celebration Orlando (4/14/2017) - The teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi is revealed.
Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017: Day 2 photos and trailer crush … (4/14/2017) - The long-awaited trailer for The Last Jedi was just part of Friday's scene at Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017.
Star Wars Rebels’ 4th season will be its last: here’s a look at what’s coming (4/15/2017) - Destinies are revealed in the final season of Star Wars Rebels.
Hera Syndulla is voiced by Vanessa Marshall Star Wars Rebels’ Vanessa Marshall and Dave Filoni on Hera’s journey, Rogue One and general issues (5/6/2017) - Vanessa Marshall describes discovering her Star Wars Rebels character Hera Syndulla was name-checked on the big screen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Rex in Rebels. Rex returns in Star Wars Rebels Season 4: ‘Now he can be something greater’ (5/6/2017) - "Rex is like, in a very real way, the common man, the common soldier."