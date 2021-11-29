Terra Nostra audio drama set explores darker side of Blake’s 7

Fighting the Federation and the forces of evil on both sides of law, Blake’s allies come face to face with space mafia in this latest series of adventures from Big Finish Productions. First introduced in the 1979 Blake’s 7 story “Shadow” by Chris Boucher, the Terra Nostra are a ruthless, underground criminal organization of the future. Their nefarious activities are explored further in this brand new, full cast audio drama box set, due for release in January 2022.

Original series stars Michael Keating and Sally Knyvette reprise their roles as Liberator crew members Vila and Jenna, while Abigail Thaw returns once again to audio as psychostrategist Hinton.

Joining the cast for this special box set is another familiar face. Actor Karl Howman, best known to TV viewers from popular series such as Brush Strokes, Mulberry and EastEnders, returns to the worlds of Blake’s 7 after more than four decades.

The Worlds of Blake’s 7: The Terra Nostra is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (at the special pre-order price of £19.99) or digital download (at the special pre-order price of £16.99), exclusively from the Big Finish website.

The Terra Nostra deal in whatever’s dirty, degrading, and cruel on every civiliszed world.



Weapons, racketeering, smuggling, assassinations, territory disputes. Their tentacles stretch and unfurl across the galaxy.



Jenna and Vila each learn the hard way that they can never escape the Terra Nostra’s plots and conspiracies.

The three thrilling adventures are as follows:

“Stimulus/Response” by James Kettle — Jenna Stannis has resumed her smuggling career after leaving the Liberator, and Stor Jayden is a dream location to unload her contraband. The Terra Nostra have other ideas. And with a reformist president recently elected on the planet, can Jenna escape with her cargo – or her life?



“Entrapment” by Robert Valentine — A heist to rip off the Terra Nostra requires a master cracksman. Fortunately for Kyzer Frik, he’s found one. Unfortunately for Vila Restal, it’s him. But as Frik comes to suspect a spy in his crew, how long before he decides that it’s reluctant member Vila?



“The Offer” by Peter Anghelides — Fleeing from his enemies, Vila Restal sneaks back into Space City. But it’s more difficult than he thought to get rescued – especially when he discovers he can’t trust an old friend. To save himself, must he betray the Liberator crew to the Terra Nostra?

Producer Peter Anghelides said: “The Terra Nostra are an ominous presence in the TV story ‘Shadow‘, and writer Chris Boucher did a great job of hinting that there was more than we actually saw, but the focus was very much on their drug-running activities. My brief to the authors was that there are other aspects or details of the Terra Nostra as yet unexplored.

“Plus, I was delighted that we were able to get Karl Howman for our cast. It’s a nice acknowledgment of the original Shadow episode in which he appeared. This time Karl plays a completely new character called Tudnam, and we also got him to play a second character called the Enforcer who turns up at different times in all three of these stories.”