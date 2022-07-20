Original Blake’s 7 actors return for audio adventures

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
The Worlds of Blake’s 7: After the War

The crew of the Liberator return in a double neutron blast of audio adventures, based on the beloved Terry Nation TV show, set for release later this year by Big Finish Productions. 

The Worlds of Blake’s 7: After the War is the first of two brand-new, full-cast audio drama box sets, due for release in November 2022, hotly pursued by December’s The Worlds of Blake’s 7: Allies and Enemies. 

Sally Knyvette and Jan Chappell are back as resistance rebels, Jenny and Cally, alongside both Brian Croucher and Stephen Greif —each playing renegade Federation officer Travis at various stages in his life.  

Plus, for the first time since she betrayed Blake in the TV series’ infamous, bloody and final episode, Sasha Mitchell reprises the role of Federation officer Arlen.  

The Worlds of Blake’s 7: After the War and The Worlds of Blake’s 7: Allies and Enemies are each available as collector’s edition CD box sets (+ downloads for just £22.99 per title) or downloads only (for just £18.99 per title), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.  
Both titles can also be pre-ordered together in a bundle at only £44 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £36 (download only). 
 
The three incredible adventures in After the War are as follows: 

  • “Andromeda One” by Trevor Baxendale 
  • “Fallout” by Steve Lyons 
  • “The Enemy” by Katharine Armitage

Producer Peter Anghelides said: “We’ve done The Worlds of Blake’s 7 episodes set in the third TV series before, but we haven’t explored the motivations and experience of the aliens from the cliffhanger ending of the second series. The three new stories in After the War bring Jenna, Cally and Travis face-to-face with creatures from the next galaxy for the first time.” 
 
The three exciting stories in Allies and Enemies are as follows: 

  • “Saurian Major” by Lizbeth Myles
  • “No Name” by Simon Guerrier 
  • “Sedition” by Jonathan Morris

Peter Anghelides continued: “Arlen plays a vital role in Chris Boucher’s startling conclusion to Blake’s 7. I’ve always wondered what her backstory was because, in a single TV episode, you can only cover so much. Now these three new stories in Allies and Enemies reveal who she is and how she trained.” 

Information!

The Worlds of Blake’s 7: The Terra Nostra Terra Nostra audio drama set explores darker side of Blake’s 7
The Worlds of Blake’s 7: Bayban the Butcher Colin Baker returns to Blake’s 7 as Bayban the Butcher
Blake's 7 audio The Clone Masters Blake’s 7 audio drama revisits The Clone Masters
Blake's 7 Cult sci-fi series Blake’s 7 comes to U.S. streaming on BritBox
Blake's 7 New audio adventures explore Blake’s 7 beginnings beyond the Liberator
Blakes' 7: Restoration 3 Blake’s 7 audio spinoff ends with Paul Darrow’s final bow

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild