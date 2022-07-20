Original Blake’s 7 actors return for audio adventures

The crew of the Liberator return in a double neutron blast of audio adventures, based on the beloved Terry Nation TV show, set for release later this year by Big Finish Productions.

The Worlds of Blake’s 7: After the War is the first of two brand-new, full-cast audio drama box sets, due for release in November 2022, hotly pursued by December’s The Worlds of Blake’s 7: Allies and Enemies.

Sally Knyvette and Jan Chappell are back as resistance rebels, Jenny and Cally, alongside both Brian Croucher and Stephen Greif —each playing renegade Federation officer Travis at various stages in his life.

Plus, for the first time since she betrayed Blake in the TV series’ infamous, bloody and final episode, Sasha Mitchell reprises the role of Federation officer Arlen.

The Worlds of Blake’s 7: After the War and The Worlds of Blake’s 7: Allies and Enemies are each available as collector’s edition CD box sets (+ downloads for just £22.99 per title) or downloads only (for just £18.99 per title), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Both titles can also be pre-ordered together in a bundle at only £44 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £36 (download only).



The three incredible adventures in After the War are as follows:

“Andromeda One” by Trevor Baxendale

“Fallout” by Steve Lyons

“The Enemy” by Katharine Armitage

Producer Peter Anghelides said: “We’ve done The Worlds of Blake’s 7 episodes set in the third TV series before, but we haven’t explored the motivations and experience of the aliens from the cliffhanger ending of the second series. The three new stories in After the War bring Jenna, Cally and Travis face-to-face with creatures from the next galaxy for the first time.”



The three exciting stories in Allies and Enemies are as follows:

“Saurian Major” by Lizbeth Myles

“No Name” by Simon Guerrier

“Sedition” by Jonathan Morris

Peter Anghelides continued: “Arlen plays a vital role in Chris Boucher’s startling conclusion to Blake’s 7. I’ve always wondered what her backstory was because, in a single TV episode, you can only cover so much. Now these three new stories in Allies and Enemies reveal who she is and how she trained.”