Watch the Star Trek: Prodigy title sequence now

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Watch the main title sequence for the upcoming all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy, featuring a theme scored by Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino which debuted during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation.

Space, the final frontier …

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two takes Second Contact to the next level
Star Trek Adventures Star Trek Adventures Tricorder collectors edition boxed set is a logical RPG expansion
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Watch the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 trailer
Star Trek: Prodigy Watch the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy
Shark Trek Shark Week 2021, Night 2 (Part 1) Review: Shark Week Boldly Goes and Golds
Picard Season 2 Q welcomes Picard to ‘the very end of the road not taken’ in Season 2 teaser

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics