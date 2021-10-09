Watch the official trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 starts Nov. 18, 2021, on Paramount+ …

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Space, the final frontier …

