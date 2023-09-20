Star Trek may take itself too seriously, but these new cartoons take the successful Lower Decks formula too far ...

Star Trek animation deserves better than cringeworthy Very Short Treks

OK, I tried. I really did.

When Paramount+ recently announced a series of Very Short Treks animated videos to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series, I was intrigued. I loved the retro style of the original Filmation effort, and recent fan-produced Next Generation- and Voyager –era homages to it. Plus, the 1973-74 cartoon is now widely considered to be Star Trek canon, recently earning a place in the official roleplaying game and sort of completing the original “five year mission” of the 1966-69 Original Series, and introducing beloved alien characters that never could have been realized in live action at the time and have gone on to inspire beloved new Starfleet officers in the comedic Lower Decks animated series.

But several of the new Very Short Treks animated shorts have been released online now, and they aren’t good.

While they are unabashedly non-canonical, and that’s perfectly fine to do, they go too far — out-doing even the always-outrageous Lower Decks in unnecessary ways.



Maybe Star Trek has come to take itself too seriously as it reached and eclipsed its golden years. The much-needed episodic TV revival on Paramount+, then known as CBS All Access, with Discovery, then Strange New Worlds and Picard, led to a glorious renaissance that let the experimental Short Treks live-action short-form videos explore unknown corners of the universe; Lower Decks then subverted the formula, refreshing it further with animation and comedy.

But I don’t know what these frankly disgusting Very Short Treks are trying to say, other than maybe the galaxy is a very gross place and, perhaps as the Q entity once said, humanity should rethink its exploratory impulses and stay bottled up inside its own social system once and for all.

Q was right. I said what I said.

Paramount+ plans two more installments of Very Short Treks between now and Oct. 4. Will they finish on a stronger note? Let’s hope that’s the case. For now, though, I can’t for the life of me understand why so many “fans” are up in arms over a creative and powerful musical episode but can seemingly let a glaring misstep like this slide …