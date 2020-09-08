Television Top story

Venture Bros. creator announces cancellation of Adult Swim series

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The Venture Bros. may have had their last adventure …

The Adult Swim series, which began in 2003 on the risqué Cartoon Network late-night block, was cancelled “a few months ago,” according to co-creator Jackson Publick. He announced the news Sept. 7 on Twitter:

An eight season was in pre-production but ultimately scrapped.

Actor James Urbaniak, who portrayed boy adventurer turned superscience tycoon Dr. Thaddeus ”Rusty” Venture for seven seasons, also took a Twitter bow:

The series was nominally about Venture’s sons Hank and Dean but was always redefining itself and revealing new relationships while riffing on classic cartoons like Jonny Quest and exploring a legacy of failure.

Maybe we’ll get more Venture Bros. on another network or in some other medium? Go Team Venture!

