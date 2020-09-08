Venture Bros. creator announces cancellation of Adult Swim series

The Venture Bros. may have had their last adventure …

The Adult Swim series, which began in 2003 on the risqué Cartoon Network late-night block, was cancelled “a few months ago,” according to co-creator Jackson Publick. He announced the news Sept. 7 on Twitter:

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You. — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) September 7, 2020

An eight season was in pre-production but ultimately scrapped.

Actor James Urbaniak, who portrayed boy adventurer turned superscience tycoon Dr. Thaddeus ”Rusty” Venture for seven seasons, also took a Twitter bow:

So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture! pic.twitter.com/MPMAvWS6Z4 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) September 8, 2020

The series was nominally about Venture’s sons Hank and Dean but was always redefining itself and revealing new relationships while riffing on classic cartoons like Jonny Quest and exploring a legacy of failure.

Maybe we’ll get more Venture Bros. on another network or in some other medium? Go Team Venture!