The Clone Wars’ ‘Bad Batch’ arc ends with ‘Unfinished Business’

While Jedi Masters Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi lead an attack against the Separatist forces on Anaxes, the Bad Batch and Anakin Skywalker infiltrate an enemy starship to ensure a Republic victory in “Unfinished Business,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 13, 2020, on Disney+.

Watch a clip above and check out a gallery of stills from “Unfinished Business” below:

Speaking of unfinished business, March 20 starts a new story arc on The Clone Wars’ final season with the long-awaited return of ex-padawan Ahsoka Tano:

Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace” (March 20): Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.

Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal” (March 27): Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.