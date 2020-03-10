Jedi Mace Windu addresses the battle droids in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.

The Clone Wars’ ‘Bad Batch’ arc ends with ‘Unfinished Business’

While Jedi Masters Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi lead an attack against the Separatist forces on Anaxes, the Bad Batch and Anakin Skywalker infiltrate an enemy starship to ensure a Republic victory in “Unfinished Business,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 13, 2020, on Disney+.

Watch a clip above and check out a gallery of stills from “Unfinished Business” below:

Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Admiral Trench plots his next move in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Jedi Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi lead an attack against Separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Republic pilots join the fight against Separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Clone Captain Rex and Arc Trooper Echo in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Clone Captain Rex in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.

Speaking of unfinished business, March 20 starts a new story arc on The Clone Wars’ final season with the long-awaited return of ex-padawan Ahsoka Tano:

  • Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace” (March 20): Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.
  • Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal” (March 27): Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

