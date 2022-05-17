Watch the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared new trailer, launch date at The Walt Disney Company’s Upfront Presentation

Disney+ has released a new trailer and key art for Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning August 17, the new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.



Executive producer Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, welcomed Tatiana Maslany to The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Upfront presentation this afternoon at Basketball City on Pier 36 in New York. The pair shared details about the upcoming series, including the August 17 launch date, and debuted the new trailer for attendees.



Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.