Trailer teases Doctor Who’s animated redux of The Abominable Snowmen

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Abominable Snowmen releasing soon on Blu-ray, DVD

There’s a new trailer for the animated regeneration of classic Doctor Who’s missing adventure “The Abominable Snowmen,” apparently out Sept. 5 in the UK and what looks like soon in the U.S. on DVD and Dec. 6 on Blu-ray here.

Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen is a six-part story based on audio recordings of the original episodes. Most of the six-part adventure story was lost soon after the program’s original transmission in 1967 and only the audio recordings of the episodes survived.

Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen follows the Doctor as he returns to the Himalayas 300 years after his first visit to the Holy Ganta, an ancient relic he was given many centuries ago by the grateful monks at Det-Sen Monastery. On arriving, the Doctor is blamed for a series of brutal murders in the area, however companions Jamie McCrimmon and Victoria Waterfield discover the true culprits – the previously peaceful Yeti that live in seclusion on the mountainside have apparently turned violent.

The Doctor must convince the monks that not only is he not their enemy, but the real foe is living amongst them. Their ancient Master, Padmasambhava, is being controlled by an alien entity known only as the Great Intelligence.

Classic Doctor Who’s lost ‘Abominable Snowmen’ getting animated release in 2022

The release gives fans the opportunity to enjoy the six new fully animated presentations of this lost classic, which will be released alongside the one surviving segment episode two.

“We’re delighted to announce Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen, something Doctor Who fans have been waiting patiently for over the years,” said Russell Minton, executive producer. “We’re grateful for the surviving audio-only recordings, which we are very lucky to have courtesy of several Doctor Who fans, which have allowed us to create another exciting and action-packed chapter in the Doctor’s story.”

The original Doctor Who TV series ran from 1963-89. Due to the BBC’s shameful early practice of throwing out their precious content, many early episodes are now missing or incomplete, mostly from the Second and First Doctor eras of Troughton and William Hartnell. Recently restorations have progressed from telesnaps — still images over surviving soundtracks — to full, if imperfect, animation.

In addition to “The Evil of the Daleks” and the upcoming and previously announced “Web of Fear,” animators have re-created the lost or incomplete Doctor Who adventures “Fury From the Deep,” “The Faceless Ones,” “The Macra Terror,” “Power of the Daleks” and “Shada.”

If BBC America or AMC+ follow recent practice, the newest releases might follow their predecessors in being broadcast by the premium cable networks …

All of time and space …

‘Kaleidoscope’: Details on apocalyptic Third Doctor audio dramas
Doctor Who – The Ninth Adventures: Into the Stars Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor goes ‘Into the Stars’ to meet pacifist Sontarans
The First Doctor, Ian Chesterton, Vicki, and Barbara Wright. (BBC) Classic Doctor Who Season 2 getting Blu-ray Collection treatment
The Stuff of Nightmares More modern Doctor Who monsters to fight classic series actors in 2023 audio series
Classic Doctors New Monsters Volume 3 Classic Doctor Who actors take on New Monsters again in audio dramas
Beyond War Games Beyond War Games audio drama giving a renewed Second Doctor his marching orders

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

02 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
2 Sep 22
Tempe
02 Sep
Tucson Comic-Con 2022
2 Sep 22
Tucson
03 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
3 Sep 22
Tempe
03 Sep
Tucson Comic-Con 2022
3 Sep 22
Tucson
04 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
4 Sep 22
Tempe
Springs Hosting
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com