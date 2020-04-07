‘Together Again’: Ahsoka discovers Pyke spice mastermind in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Ahsoka discovers the identity of the mastermind behind the Pyke spice operation in “Together Again,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Believing they are better without her, Ahsoka makes a deal to free the Martez sisters and soon attempts her own escape, but she is left reeling from the discovery of the true mastermind behind the Pyke spice operation

The all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars streams this Friday, April 10, 2020, on Disney+.









