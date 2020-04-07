Ahsoka discovers the identity of the mastermind behind the Pyke spice operation in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.

‘Together Again’: Ahsoka discovers Pyke spice mastermind in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters30Leave a Comment on ‘Together Again’: Ahsoka discovers Pyke spice mastermind in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Ahsoka discovers the identity of the mastermind behind the Pyke spice operation in “Together Again,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Believing they are better without her, Ahsoka makes a deal to free the Martez sisters and soon attempts her own escape, but she is left reeling from the discovery of the true mastermind behind the Pyke spice operation

The all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars streams this Friday, April 10, 2020, on Disney+.

  • Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Ahsoka makes a deal to free the Martez sisters in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Rafa, Ahsoka and Trace are questioned by the Pykes in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Ahsoka discovers the identity of the mastermind behind the Pyke spice operation in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

