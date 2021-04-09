DuckTales may no longer be a TV series anymore — again — but, in true 21st century fashion, it has found yet another new life … as a podcast, of course.

Just two weeks after DuckTales aired “The Last Adventure,” Huey Duck (aka Red Nephew, aka Danny Pudi) has somehow managed to get the whole cast (including David Tennant and Kate Micucci) back together for more adventures in the Disney Television Animation-produced “This Duckburg Life” scripted audio series.

Evoking both podcast mainstays “This American Life” and “Welcome to Night Vale,” it’s hard to imagine this isn’t giving life to concepts that would have become TV episodes if only Disney didn’t hate us all too much to keep a good thing going.

Not to “rewrite history,” but maybe they’re just unused clips from unfinished episodes? It does seem the audio action takes place before the TV series finale. Or maybe there’s a deeper mystery …

Like the series that spawned it, we don’t know how long “This Duckburg Life” will endure — but we know it will be amazing.

Here are the first couple episodes of “This Duckburg Life” for your aural enjoyment: