DuckTales didn’t end – it just became a podcast

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

DuckTales may no longer be a TV series anymore — again — but, in true 21st century fashion, it has found yet another new life … as a podcast, of course.

Just two weeks after DuckTales aired “The Last Adventure,” Huey Duck (aka Red Nephew, aka Danny Pudi) has somehow managed to get the whole cast (including David Tennant and Kate Micucci) back together for more adventures in the Disney Television Animation-produced “This Duckburg Life” scripted audio series.

Evoking both podcast mainstays “This American Life” and “Welcome to Night Vale,” it’s hard to imagine this isn’t giving life to concepts that would have become TV episodes if only Disney didn’t hate us all too much to keep a good thing going.

Not to “rewrite history,” but maybe they’re just unused clips from unfinished episodes? It does seem the audio action takes place before the TV series finale. Or maybe there’s a deeper mystery …

Like the series that spawned it, we don’t know how long “This Duckburg Life” will endure — but we know it will be amazing.

Here are the first couple episodes of “This Duckburg Life” for your aural enjoyment:

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics