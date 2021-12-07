The Third Doctor faces ‘The Annihilators’ in 7-part audio drama

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
According to Big Finish Productions, Doctor Who: The Annihilators takes us back slap-bang into the middle of Season 7 of the original TV series ...
Big Finish Productions’ first ever seven-part audio drama relaunches the Third Doctor Adventures range, with a brand new epic box set due for release in February 2022.  

Doctor Who – The Third Doctor Adventures: The Annihilators

Doctor Who: The Annihilators takes us back slap-bang into the middle of Season 7 of the TV series. With the TARDIS out of action and the Third Doctor marooned on Earth, the UNIT team of Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart and Dr Liz Shaw are the Time Lord’s constant companions, combatting multiple alien threats. 

The first of 2022’s two Third Doctor Adventures volumes, The Annihilators reunites Tim Treloar, Jon Culshaw and Daisy Ashford in a full-cast audio drama that threatens doom for the entire planet.  

Doctor Who – The Third Doctor Adventures: The Annihilators is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD at £19.99 or on download at £16.99, exclusively at www.bigfinish.com  

There’s something in the water at Lewgate Docks. Something strange, and green, and deadly. Summoned to the North of England by a mystery informer, the Brigadier finds his investigations hampered at every turn by the local police. Just what are they trying to hide? 

While the Doctor uncovers sinister goings-on in the city morgue, Liz attracts the attention of something unearthly. But with Time running out, quite literally, it’ll take more than the combined efforts of the Doctor and UNIT to deal with an alien menace that stands on the cusp of the total destruction of planet Earth… 

Producer Heather Challands said: “It’s a fresh start for the Third Doctor Adventures, following the revamp of our Classic Doctor ranges, and what a cracking start we’re off to! I’m thrilled that we’re paying homage to the great serials of Season 7 with our very own seven-part story starring the Third Doctor, Dr Elizabeth Shaw and the ever-dependable Brigadier.  

“It’s a wonderful jumping-on point for those new to the range and a perfect re-introduction for loyal listeners who have been with us from the start. Nick has written a truly wonderful script, with twists and turns and some cracking cliffhangers that are so evocative of that era.  

“When a policeman dies in the North of England, and mysterious goings-on by the docks, can the Doctor and UNIT figure out just what’s going on, in time to save the Earth? You’ll have to listen to find out…” 

Doctor Who – The Third Doctor Adventures: The Annihilators is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set (on CD) or a digital download, exclusively from the Big Finish website. 

Plus, The Third Doctor Adventure 2022B (title TBC) is due for release in October 2022 and is currently available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set and as a digital download.

