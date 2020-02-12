Disney+ flips the script with The Mighty Ducks reboot series

Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham (Parenthood, Gilmore Girls) has been cast in the lead role in the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks.

Graham will star as Alex and Brady Noon (Good Boys) is set to portray her son, Evan.

Based on the ’90s hit film franchise, the 10-episode original series begins production this month in Vancouver and will premiere later this year on the streaming service. Graham is also a co-executive producer on the series.

Brady Noon

In a reversal, the Ducks are no longer the underdogs:

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

