This is the way to The Mandalorian Season 2 character artwork

9 hours ago
Today, Disney+ shared brand-new The Mandalorian Season 2 character artwork:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

The series’ second season begins streaming Oct. 30 on Disney+.

What do you think of The Mandalorian Season 2 character artwork?

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

