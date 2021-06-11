Watch a teaser for Masters of the Universe: Revelation 1 day agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail From Executive Producer Kevin Smith, comes an epic story that picks up where the 80’s series left off and brings the power of Grayskull back to the world. Part 1 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres July 23, only on Netflix. Kevin Smith takes a closer look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation and why he loves He-Man so much. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/pcISTxOyxY — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021 Tagsanimation digital media He-Man Kevin Smith Masters of the Universe Netflix streaming FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like Castlevania returns to ‘where it all started’ for final season on Netflix Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special coming to Disney+ this fall Netflix releases teaser for Stranger Things 4 Loki debuting June 9 in Disney+ shift to Wednesday release Early Star Wars TV spin-offs come to Disney+ (UPDATED) Disney+ gets their DuckTales all in a row – almost Latest Netflix whips up Castlevania spinoff: Richter Belmont & Maria Renard in Revolutionary France Ride ‘Behind the Attraction’ with Disney+ docu-series Owen Wilson joins the MCU Hades wins Nebula Award for Best Game Writing Doctor Who returns to Peladon with David Troughton Doctors-in-law fighting Cybermen in Paris catacombs? Big Finish audio opens ‘Gate of Hell’ ICYMI Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon The Time Lord’s wives: Sex, love and marriage in Doctor Who Early 1980s episodes show Doctor Who world-building at its biggest Celebrating Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Can you dig it? Top 10 archaeologists in sci-fi How to get started with Dungeons & Dragons John Carter of Mars should really be TV’s next Game of Thrones Is Star Wars’ Darth Plagueis book canon? Castlevania: Journey Through the Years 20 classic DuckTales episodes that are still as good as gold The Clone Wars is George Lucas’ Star Wars at its most visionary Life in a pandemic