Tales of the Jedi is getting a second season

19 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Dave Filoni announced this weekend at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 that Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will return for a second season on Disney+. The news came as a surprise at the end of a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

On Saturday, fans were treated to a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Emmy award winning series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Moderated by Amy Ratcliffe, the panel included executive producer Dave Filoni, VP, Animation Production Lucasfilm Animation Athena Portillo, sound editor Matthew Wood and art director Kilian Plunkett as well as cast members Dee Bradley Baker, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter and James Arnold Taylor as they reminisced on how the series came to be. Dave ended the panel with the exciting announcement that he had so much fun creating the first season of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, a second season is currently in production.

Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more,” Filoni said.

The first season of Tales of the Jedi featured six episodes, with a split focus on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

