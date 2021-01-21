Sylvester McCoy’s first season of Doctor Who coming to Blu-ray

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Sylvester McCoy’s first season as the Seventh Doctor, with Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush, is the next classic Doctor Who release to come to Blu-ray. Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 24 is now available for pre-order. A release date has not been revealed.

The Doctor is faced with enemies including the Rani (Kate O’Mara) and the terrifying Tetraps in “Time and the Rani,” Kroagnon and his cleaning robots in “Paradise Towers,” the ruthless Bannermen in “Delta and the Bannermen” and Kane (Edward Peel), the murderous ruler of Iceworld in “Dragonfire,” which introduces Sophie Aldred as new companion Ace to replace the outgoing Mel.

With all episodes newly remastered, this Blu-ray box set of Sylvester McCoy’s first season of Doctor Who also contains extensive and exclusive special features including:

Doctor Who Season 24 Blu-ray
  • Extended versions of all four stories, featuring previously un-transmitted material.
  • Immersive 5.1 surround sound & isolated scores
  • Brand new documentaries – Including a feature-length overview of Season 24 – Here’s To The Future, plus The Making Of Delta And The Bannermen.
  • Rare studio and location footage – Over 25 hours of raw material never seen before, including behind-the-scenes footage from the regeneration scene.
  • In Conversation – Matthew Sweet interviews Sylvester McCoy about his life, career, and time as the Seventh Doctor.
  • Behind the Sofa – Four new episodes with Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford, Sophie Aldred, Peter Davison, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Colin Baker & Michael Jayston.
  • The Doctor’s Table – Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford, Sophie Aldred and Clive Merrison reminisce about the making of the season.
  • Rare Gems from the Archives – Hours of footage covering the promotion of this season including lots of previously unreleased material.
  • An Audience with Lady Stevens – A brand new interview with Season 24 actor and Rocky Horror cult figure Patricia Quinn.
  • Convention Footage
  • HD Photo Galleries – Including many previously unseen images.
  • Info Text – Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode.
  • Scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files and other rarities from the archive
  • and much more

The eight-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

A specially shot announcement trailer has debuted on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, written by new series contributor Pete McTighe (Kerblam! and Praxeus) and featuring Bonnie Langford, Sylvester McCoy and many more in 24 Carat.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics