Disney+ offers special look at Star Wars: Visions anime shorts

At Anime Expo Lite, Disney+ announced the names of the seven Japanese anime studios bringing their unique talent and perspective to “Star Wars: Visions” — a collection of animated short films from Lucasfilm that will stream exclusively on Disney+ — and offered fans an exciting special look.

The anime studios revealed were Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm’s Jacqui Lopez (Executive Producer), James Waugh (Executive Producer), Josh Rimes (Executive Producer), and Qubic Pictures’ Justin Leach (Co-Executive Producer) and Kanako Shirasaki (Producer) were on hand at the event to reveal each studio and give fans a special look at the environment and concept art as they debuted the title and first details of each short.

Kamikaze Douga – The Duel

The Duel Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Lop and Ochō

– Lop and Ochō Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – Tatooine Rhapsody

– Tatooine Rhapsody Trigger – The Twins

– The Twins Trigger – The Elder

– The Elder Kinema Citrus – The Village Bride

– The Village Bride Science Saru – Akakiri

– Akakiri Science Saru – T0-B1

– T0-B1 Production IG – The Ninth Jedi

As a first formal venture into anime, each “Star Wars: Visions” short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.

All episodes of “Star Wars: Visions” will be released on Disney+ on Sept. 22, 2021.

