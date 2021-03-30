Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets trailer and key art

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Check out the new Bad Batch trailer and key art!
Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer

May 4 Bad Batch premiere is 70 minutes …

“STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH” TRAILER & KEY ART DEBUT

Check out the brand-new Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer for Lucasfilm’s original animated series, launching exclusively on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch makes its debut on Tuesday, May 4, with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7. 

The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

