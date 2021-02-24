Star Wars: The Bad Batch deploys May 4 on Disney+

More streaming premiere dates announced …

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a spin-off of The Clone Wars, will premiere on the very appropriate date of May 4, 2021, on Disney+

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

A second episode premieres on Friday, May 7, with subsequent episodes then premiering on Fridays.

A mysterious live signal leads Jedi General Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex, and the Bad Batch to a Techno Union facility on Skako Minor in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.

Clone Captain Rex, the Bad Batch and General Anakin Skywalker prepare to infiltrate a Techno Union facility where they make a shocking discovery in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.

Experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch, embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines Rex in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.

On the live-action front, Disney announced that Marvel’s Loki will premiere June 11 on the streaming service. The animated Monsters at Work series starts July 2.

Meanwhile, with WandaVision set to wrap up, March is going to be a big month for series on Disney+, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series busting out March 19 and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers landing March 26.

