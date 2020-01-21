Star Wars Resistance finale First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren

Another saga ends this weekend: Watch a teaser for the Star Wars Resistance series finale

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters29Leave a Comment on Another saga ends this weekend: Watch a teaser for the Star Wars Resistance series finale

The one-hour Star Wars Resistance series finale airs on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Kaz and Yeager attempt to rescue Tam from the First Order while trying to evade capture on a Star Destroyer. Meanwhile, the Colossus is in trouble and faces an impossible choice.

Star Wars Resistance is beautiful

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

The Child Blessing ‘The Child’
Babu Frik HEY HEYYY! Meet Babu Frik, Star Wars’ newest cute alien, in Rise of Skywalker clip
Star Wars Rebuilding the Resistance Rebuilding the Resistance
The Rise of Skywalker The Rise of Skywalker nominated for 3 Academy Awards
bookmans flagstaff Arizona’s Bookmans reunites Mark Hamill with lost Star Wars album signed by John Williams
Master and Apprentice Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon
Star Wars Resistance - The New World" and "No Place Safe" Double bill of Star Wars Resistance
Clone Wars saved The Clone Wars returns Feb. 17, 2020, on Disney+
Star Wars Resistance - The Mutiny Star Wars Resistance: The Mutiny brings piracy and Clone Wars-era battle droids in Colossus coup
Star Wars Resistance - Breakout Star Wars Resistance is beautiful
Star Wars Rebels: Trials of the Darksaber The Darksaber: Star Wars’ black light laser sword, where it came from and what it has to do with The Mandalorian …
Star Wars Resistance - Breakout Kaz tries to save his friends on Star Wars Resistance
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com