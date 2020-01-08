New world offers Outer Rim refuge – but no place is safe as the First Order strikes back!

Not one but two new episodes of Star Wars Resistance will play out on Sunday, as the Colossus finds possible refuge on a new world that is not without problems of its own, only to come under threat from the First Order once more.

In “The New World,” Capt. Doza takes the fugitive refueling platform to a hidden world on the Outer Rim, only to find it’s inhabited by a race of beings who don’t like the refugees – for a very good reason.

In “No Place Safe,” Kaz decides to join up with Poe Dameron and the Resistance, but things go awry when he discovers the First Order has located the Colossus.

Remember: Events in Resistance are now taking place after Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens. And, Episode VIII — The Last Jedi takes place almost immediately after that movie, so we’re getting close to the “gap year” that leads into Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. And with word that Kaz’s Fireball fighter officially appears in the huge final Resistance fleet at the climactic Battle of Exegol (though I’m darned if I can spot it so far), it makes sense for the young Resistance spy recruited by Poe will seek out his mentor to join the larger fight.

The new episodes will also be available Sunday, Jan. 12, at 12:01 a.m. PT on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel video on demand.

