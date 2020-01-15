Rebuilding the Resistance on a new Star Wars Resistance

Dantooine! They’re on Dantooine …

In “Rebuilding the Resistance,” the new episode of Star Wars Resistance, Venisa Doza returns and asks for help from Doza and the Aces: Resistance recruits need an escort getting off of Dantooine. Unfortunately, former Colossus resident Tam Ryvora is assigned to destroy the recruits for her new family, the First Order …

The new episode will also be available Sunday, Jan. 19, 12:01 a.m. PT on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel video on demand.









A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.