Rebuilding the Resistance on a new Star Wars Resistance

Rebuilding the Resistance on a new Star Wars Resistance

Dantooine! They’re on Dantooine …

In “Rebuilding the Resistance,” the new episode of Star Wars Resistance, Venisa Doza returns and asks for help from Doza and the Aces: Resistance recruits need an escort getting off of Dantooine. Unfortunately, former Colossus resident Tam Ryvora is assigned to destroy the recruits for her new family, the First Order …

The new episode will also be available Sunday, Jan. 19, 12:01 a.m. PT on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel video on demand.

