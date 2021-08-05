Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 coming in 2022

Today, Disney+ announced the second season of the critically acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which will launch in 2022.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

Commenting on the second season announcement, executive producer Dave Filoni said, “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.”

Part 1 of the two-part finale of Season 1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be available to stream tonight at midnight (PST), only on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Visit StarWars.com for more information about the series.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …