Watch the official trailer for Bad Batch Season 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns to Disney+ with season 2 starting Jan. 4, 2023 ...

Check out the new poster for Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch. Streaming January 4, 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sLgjw28y7s — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch Returns Jan 4 on Disney+ (@starwars) December 7, 2022

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch streaming only on Disney+ January 4, 2023. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.



“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (“The Mindy Project,” “Cheers”) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony,” “The Owl House”) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws,” “Black-ish”) makes her guest starring debut in the series as as Phee Genoa.



“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) and Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) with Josh Rimes (“Star Wars Resistance,” “Star Wars: Visions”) and Alex Spotswood (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …