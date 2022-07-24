Pathfinder Infinite

Star Trek teases Picard’s third and final season with nostalgia trip

17 hours ago
Jayson Peters

Take a first look at the cast of Star Trek: Picard’s final season, including Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Michael Dorn (Worf), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), and Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher). Stay tuned for more information about Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+.

Space, the final frontier …

