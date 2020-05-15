Long rumored, now officially announced: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn will reprise their Star Trek: Discovery roles as the crew of the early USS Enterprise in an upcoming CBS All Access series titled Strange New Worlds.

Strange New Worlds will follow Capt. Christopher Pike (Mount), science officer Spock (Peck) and Number One (Romijn) in the decade before Capt. James T. Kirk boarded the Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, CBS All Access executive vice president and head of programming. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

The Strange New Worlds premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will serve as executive producers in addition to Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on Star Trek: Picard as well. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

