Watch the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy

55 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Watch the first Star Trek: Prodigy teaser here …

Watch the Teaser Trailer for the new animated Nickelodeon series, Star Trek: Prodigy, which debuted during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home 2021.

Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

What do you think of the first Star Trek: Prodigy teaser?

Space, the final frontier …

