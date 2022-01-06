A no-win scenario featuring some familiar Federation faces …

Star Trek: Discovery is taking a mid-season break, allowing the adolescent ersatz crew of the animated Star Trek: Prodigy to resume their adventures today on Paramount+ after their own brief hiatus.



The new, sixth episode, “Kobayashi,” revisits a familiar “no-win” scenario that has stumped the best that the Federation’s Starfleet has to offer.



Here be spoilers …

As Gwyn struggles to find her role aboard the U.S.S. Protostar, Dal tests his leadership skills in the newly discovered holodeck.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

In the Protostar’s holodeck, Dal unknowingly conjures some of the Federation’s finest to assist him virtually in the dreaded Kobayashi Maru simulation, from Spock, Odo and Montgomery “Scotty” Scott (audio samples of the late greats Leonard Nimoy, Rene Auberjonois and James Doohan) to Dr. Beverly Crusher and Nyota Uhura, who are still with us as of “Kobayashi’s” airing (although the original Uhura, Nichelle Nichols, has just sadly officially retired from the fandom convention circuit).

Meanwhile, the conflicted Gwyn is on her own journey of discovery to learn why the experimental Federation ship is so important to her no-good father, the Diviner, and Hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) is trying to fill in missing gaps in her memory due to the Protostar’s highly classified nature.



And not to be left out, viewers are on their own vision quest to learn more about this corner of the Star Trek universe. Here we get tantalizing details like the Protostar’s seemingly impossible high-speed jump from the distant Delta Quadrant (home of the Borg, explored by human Janeway in the live-action series Star Trek: Voyager) to, of all places, the Gamma Quadrant — the remote destination of the Bajoran Wormhole in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and home to the bellicose Dominion. We also learn, along with Hologram Janeway, the identity of Protostar’s commanding officer: her human template’s once-first officer and now Captain Chakotay! What’s up with that?



Stay tuned with us as the tale unfolds even more …

