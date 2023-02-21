Watch Trek’s new Titan take flight 15 hours agoJayson Peters Seven Of Nine (Jeri Ryan) orders the U.S.S. Titan to fly at maximum warp while Admiral Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Captain Riker (Jonathan Frakes) look on, proudly. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Space, the final frontier … Star Trek: Picard – dive deep into ‘final mission’ Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailers a real Next Generation rogues gallery Picard Season 3 premieres Feb. 16, 2023 – watch the Star Trek Day sneak peek Lower Decks Season 3 trailer: Just keep circling Star Trek teases Picard’s third and final season with nostalgia trip A Star Trek: Voyager stumble gets new life as classic cartoon TagsPicard Star Trek Star Trek: Picard FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. Latest A Dungeons & Dragons movie clip arises … D&D pulls back the curtain on heist-rich Keys From the Golden Vault adventure anthology Big Finish releases more Eleventh Doctor audios without Matt Smith Doctor Who 60th anniversary audio drama guest stars revealed Dark Horse collects Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories into Scum and Villainy paperback Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – too small, too big or just right? Watch the trailer for Apple’s Tetris film ‘It’s complicated’: Cute Mandalorian Season 3 clip Catch up on The Mandalorian’s journey before Season 3 The future of traffic enforcement? Officers text you the ticket Events Arizona Renaissance Festival 25 Feb 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Comicbook Arts Festival 25 Feb 23 Phoenix Arizona Renaissance Festival 26 Feb 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Renaissance Festival 4 Mar 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Renaissance Festival 5 Mar 23 Gold Canyon