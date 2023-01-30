Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailers a real Next Generation rogues gallery

Jayson Peters
The stakes have never been higher as Star Trek: Picard boldly goes into its third and final season, coming to Paramount+ on Feb. 16. Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn of Star Trek: The Next Generation join series star Patrick Stewart for an epic adventure.

The cunning Holo-Moriarty and the twisted Soong-type android Lore join Amanda Plummer’s new villain for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which reunites the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation for an epic final adventure …

Space, the final frontier …

