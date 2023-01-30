Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailers a real Next Generation rogues gallery

The stakes have never been higher as Star Trek: Picard boldly goes into its third and final season, coming to Paramount+ on Feb. 16. Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn of Star Trek: The Next Generation join series star Patrick Stewart for an epic adventure.

