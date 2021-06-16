Q welcomes ‘older’ Picard to ‘the very end of the road not taken’

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
A new teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 2 reveals that "time has been broken" ...
The new season of Star Trek: Picard is coming 2022, exclusively on Paramount+.

Space, the final frontier …

