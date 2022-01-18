Star Trek: Picard launches season 2 on March 3

Star Trek: Picard‘s second season will debut on Paramount+ Thursday, March 3. Following the season premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. Plus, Star Trek: Picard is currently in production for a third season.

Picard will come before the March 17 finale of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, which picks up again Feb. 10 after the rest of the animated Prodigy’s first season ends Feb. 3.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 cast members include Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner.