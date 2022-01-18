Star Trek: Picard launches season 2 on March 3

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Picard Season 2
Star Trek: Picard‘s second season will debut on Paramount+ Thursday, March 3. Following the season premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. Plus, Star Trek: Picard is currently in production for a third season.

Picard will come before the March 17 finale of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, which picks up again Feb. 10 after the rest of the animated Prodigy’s first season ends Feb. 3.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 cast members include Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner.

Space, the final frontier …

