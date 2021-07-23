Watch the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 trailer

The new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres August 12, exclusively on Paramount+. Watch the Official Trailer, which debuted during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home 2021.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

