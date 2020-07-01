Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television Top story

Star Trek: Lower Decks release date, starship revealed

12 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Fanatical.com - Big savings on official Steam games
DriveThruRPG.com
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
Samurai Comics
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

The animated sci-fi comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere in the U.S. on CBS All Access Aug. 6. That release date, along with teaser art of the cartoon crew and starship USS Cerritos was revealed Wednesday:

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and MortySolar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

For reference, the year Lower Decks takes place in, 2380, is about 10 years after the USS Enterprise 1701-D ended its voyages. The Cerritos bears some cosmetic resemblance to that Galaxy-class starship.

Following the Aug. 6 premiere, new episodes of the series’ 10-episode first season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Lower Decks
YOU ARE HERE …
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting
Shop Geek Calendars Now!
free website checkup
Fanatical.com - Big savings on official Steam games