Star Trek: Lower Decks release date, starship revealed

The animated sci-fi comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere in the U.S. on CBS All Access Aug. 6. That release date, along with teaser art of the cartoon crew and starship USS Cerritos was revealed Wednesday:

Rarely Going Where No One Has Gone Before 🖖 #StarTrekLowerDecks https://t.co/lmzWvubVCg — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 1, 2020

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

For reference, the year Lower Decks takes place in, 2380, is about 10 years after the USS Enterprise 1701-D ended its voyages. The Cerritos bears some cosmetic resemblance to that Galaxy-class starship.

Following the Aug. 6 premiere, new episodes of the series’ 10-episode first season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

