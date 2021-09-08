Watch the Star Trek: Lower Decks second mid-season trailer

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
The new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is now streaming, exclusively on Paramount+. Watch the Mid-Season Trailer, which debuted during the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel at Star Trek Day 2021. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Space, the final frontier …

