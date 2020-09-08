Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 trailer finds a future looking for its Federation

3 hours ago
The third season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres Oct. 15 on CBS All Access.

Watch the official Discovery Season 3 trailer, which debuted during a panel on Star Trek Day:

After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

Space, the final frontier …

