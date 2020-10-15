Arriving 930 years in the future, Burnham navigates a galaxy she no longer recognizes while searching for the rest of the U.S.S. Discovery crew …

Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala) and Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala)

Star Trek: Discovery – ‘That Hope Is You’

When the USS Discovery followed Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) through her Red Angel wormhole on a one-way trip into the far future of the Star Trek universe in the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 finale “Such Sweet Sorrow,” many expected that rather than sorrow it would mean a welcome fresh start for a series that brought the franchise back to television (or at least streaming) only to be mired in a half-century of continuity and canon.

“Disco” is fun, and vibrant, and a modern Star Trek for a world still striving to uphold the Vulcan philosophy built not just on logic but also IDIC — “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations.” (Seriously, if you ackchyually think social justice isn’t built into 1960s-spawned Star Trek’s DNA, you really need to recalibrate your tricorders…)

But with all its positives as the flagship of nu-Trek — which has expanded to include Picard, the animated and irreverent Lower Decks, and forthcoming Section 31, Strange New Worlds and Janeway-led Prodigy spin-offs — Discovery was burdened with its “prequel” setting in the 2250s before the famed “Original Series” and its five-year mission of Kirk’s USS Enterprise.

The “alternate universe” of the Abrams films was fun, but not the venue for true exploration of the things episodic Star Trek did best. And whether we loved Discovery or hated it, we wanted to go back to the future. Side-treks to Lower Decks’ 2380 and Picard’s 2399 were welcome updates to the main timeline, but it still wasn’t quite the journey we were seeking.

Through a mirror (not as darkly)

“That Hope is You,” the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, finally fulfills that vision, leaving the 23rd Century far behind and launching Burnham into the 32nd Century (see what they did there?). With her, we get dragged to the furthest known reaches of Star Trek lore as well — no reboots, no revisiting the classic 2260s or thereabouts of TOS — but finally able to explore a blank canvas of new Star Trek after what we know.

While familiar, it truly is a “strange, new world” Burnham finds on the other end of the wormhole. Almost like a journey through the looking glass to what the galaxy could become without the mighty Federation and its enforced values, but without quite as dark a lens as Discovery Season 1’s visit to the infamous “Mirror Universe” or the utter forlorn weariness of Picard. The spark is still there in Star Trek: Discovery Season 3.

Click to reveal spoilers! The Federation has largely collapsed after the “Burn,” a widespread detonation of precious, warp-powering dilithium crystals. Its former member worlds are now in disarray and isolated, at the mercy of “couriers” who acquire and purvey dilithium and other needed goods, among other opportunists. In this radically changed galaxy, Burnham tries to find a place for herself while maintaining the ideals of Starfleet and seeking out its remnants.

As for the USS Discovery and her crew who followed Burnham to this far-flung future, you’ll have to wait until next week’s episode starts streaming on CBS All Access to learn their fate and what comes next …

