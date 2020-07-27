Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 starts Oct. 15

It’s been the burning question all year for Trekkers: When will Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 drop? We now have the answer!

CBS All Access today announced that Star Trek: Discovery’s third season would begin airing Oct. 15, one week after the animated Lower Decks finishes its first season on the premium streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.



STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season three cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

What’s more, TrekCore.com reports that the 13-episodes of Discovery Season 3 are expected to air weekly and uninterrupted through the Jan. 7 season finale. So not only is the long Trek drought ending, but between Lower Decks and, now, Disco, new Starfleet content will be coming weekly through the end of 2020! As long as we can make it to August …

Space, the final frontier …