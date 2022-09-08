Picard Season 3 premieres Feb. 16, 2023 – watch the Star Trek Day sneak peek

Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) board the U.S.S. Titan in the final season of Star Trek: Picard. Also starring LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd, the third and final season premieres on Feb. 16, 2023. Stream the final season premiere of Star Trek: Picard on Thursday, Feb. 16, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+. Stream full episodes of every series in the Star Trek Universe, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+.

Space, the final frontier …

