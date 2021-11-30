Join Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends on their epic adventures now on Disney DVD

Synopsis: “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, the Spidey Team models the importance of helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation and problem-solving.

DVD includes 12 episodes and 11 action-packed bonus shorts!

Cast: Benjamin Valic as Peter Parker; Lily Sanfelippo as Gwen Stacy; Jakari Fraser as Miles Morales; Dee Bradley Baker as TRACE-E; JP Karliak as Green Goblin; Melanie Minichino as Aunt May; Justin Shenkarow as Rhino; Kelly Ohanian as Doc Ock;Sandra Saad as Ms. Marvel; Tru Valentino as Black Panther

Executive Producer: Harrison Wilcox

Supervising Producer: Steve Grover

Supervising Director: Chris Moreno

Consulting Director: Chris Gilligan

Episode Titles: Spidey to the Power of Three

Panther Pateince

Super Hero Hiccups

Lost and Found

Doc Ock’s Super Octopus

Attack of the Green Giggles

Mother’s Day Mayhem

Not-So-Fun House

Trick or TRACE-E

Bug in the System

Test Your Super Strength Bonus Shorts: Web-Ster

S.O.S. Kitty!

Spidey Mystery

A Helping Hulk

Spidey Surprise

Rock-A-Bye Rhino

Stop Doc Ock

The Spidey Team

Monkeying Around

Power Practive

Road Raging Rhino

Release Date: November 16, 2021

Packaging: DVD

Rating: Rated “TV-Y”

Run Time: 144 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English, English SDH, Spanish, French

