‘So cute!’ Excitement builds with time-bending LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Today, Disney+ shared the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer and key art. The special premieres Tuesday, Nov. 17, on the streaming service.

Directly following the events of “Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Star Wars Holiday Special trailer

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special brings back franchise stars Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

The Mandalorian Catch up on The Mandalorian with Season 1 recap
THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2 New Mandalorian Season 2 special look
The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special voice cast announced
Ezra Bridger returns Star Wars Rebels season 3 Manga adaptations of Star Wars Rebels, Leia: Princess of Alderaan coming to U.S.
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 The Mandalorian Season 2 starts Oct. 30, 2020

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting