‘Shattered’: Watch a reflective clip from the penultimate ‘Clone Wars’ episode

In May 1’s episode, “Shattered,” Star Wars: The Clone Wars leads up to its series finale (May 4) as Order 66 is declared. Watch a clip of the penultimate episode, in which Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex are feeling reflective, here:

After successfully capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka plans to deliver him to the Jedi Council on Coruscant. When Order 66 is declared in the midst of her journey, her world is turned upside down.

Friends become foes, and enemies become allies in “Shattered” this Friday, May 1, 2020, followed by the heart-pounding series finale “Victory and Death” on Monday, May 4, 2020, on Disney+.

