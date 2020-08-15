Shark Week(end) Binge Watch Recommendations



If you’re catching up on Shark Week 2020 shows this weekend, here’s what I recommend you DVR or just plop down and plow through:

Five Fin Shows

From Night 4, Monster Under the Bridge (review here) was really good – my personal favorite so far.

From Night 6, Alien Sharks: First Contact… I haven’t seen yet, but Shark Twitter went nuts over this tonight. My review will be up tomorrow, but if it’s as good as everyone’s saying, I can’t wait

Four Fin Shows

Another standout from Night 4, Adam DeVine’s Secret Shark Lair (review here) was a fun, goofily charming show. If you need a laugh, and still want sharkertainment, check it out.

From Night 3, Will Smith: Off the Deep End (review here) was an elegiac prose poem about conquering fear. You might find it to be metaphysical hogwash, but I liked it a lot.

From Night 5, Mako Nation (review here) was a solid hour. No exploitative sensationalism, and an hour with mako sharks is an hour well spent.

Three and 1/2 Fin Shows

From Night 1, the standout Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off is absolutely worth a watch (review here).

Despite having some serious flaws, I still think Night 3’s Extinct or Alive: Land of Lost Sharks is an enjoyable, interesting watch (review here).





I haven’t seen Lair of the Great White and Tiger Shark King yet so we’ll see. I Was Prey Shark Week 2 is probably going to be bad.



And Night 7 is a mystery to us all. Stay tuned!