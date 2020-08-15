Science Television

Shark Week(end) Binge Watch Recommendations

6 hours ago
The Klute
How to Watch Shark Week 2020 Live Online Without Cable – The ...


If you’re catching up on Shark Week 2020 shows this weekend, here’s what I recommend you DVR or just plop down and plow through:

Five Fin Shows

From Night 4, Monster Under the Bridge (review here) was really good – my personal favorite so far.
From Night 6, Alien Sharks: First Contact… I haven’t seen yet, but Shark Twitter went nuts over this tonight. My review will be up tomorrow, but if it’s as good as everyone’s saying, I can’t wait

Four Fin Shows

Another standout from Night 4, Adam DeVine’s Secret Shark Lair (review here) was a fun, goofily charming show. If you need a laugh, and still want sharkertainment, check it out.
From Night 3, Will Smith: Off the Deep End (review here) was an elegiac prose poem about conquering fear. You might find it to be metaphysical hogwash, but I liked it a lot.
From Night 5, Mako Nation (review here) was a solid hour. No exploitative sensationalism, and an hour with mako sharks is an hour well spent.

Three and 1/2 Fin Shows

From Night 1, the standout Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off is absolutely worth a watch (review here).
Despite having some serious flaws, I still think Night 3’s Extinct or Alive: Land of Lost Sharks is an enjoyable, interesting watch (review here).


I haven’t seen Lair of the Great White and Tiger Shark King yet so we’ll see. I Was Prey Shark Week 2 is probably going to be bad.

And Night 7 is a mystery to us all. Stay tuned!

The Klute

The Klute is an award-winning slam poet from Phoenix, Arizona, and an amateur shark conservationist. His latest book, "Chumming the Waters", is a collection of poetry for sharks, by sharks, is available at Lulu Press and all the profits are donated to Fins Attached to help keep sharks in our dreams and in our oceans.

