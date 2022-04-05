Return to Ribos, with a side of Cybermen, for Sylvester McCoy Doctor Who audios

Story details and cover artwork are today revealed for the brand-new box set of full-cast audio dramas in The Seventh Doctor Adventures range from Big Finish Productions.

As previously announced, the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) and Mel (Bonnie Langford) reunite in two exciting new stories, Bad Day in Tinseltown and The Ribos Inheritance.



The time-travelling duo face the chilling Cybermen before embarking on a mission to free the planet Ribos from a never-ending winter. Along the way, the pair encounter a corrupt politician, Mungo Derreq (Dan Starkey), and a familiar swindler in the shape of Garron (David Rintoul).



The cast also includes Jasmin Hinds (The Amelia Gething Complex), Paul Bazely (The Ipcress File, Cruella), Jeany Spark (Man Down, Collateral) and Nicholas Briggs as the voice of the Cybermen.

The Seventh Doctor Adventures: Silver and Ice, due for release in June 2022, is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The Seventh Doctor and Mel encounter old foes at the edge of the galaxy — where tinsel proves to be a dangerous commodity — before heading to a familiar planet going through turbulent times — and meeting another old acquaintance.

The two action-packed adventures are as follows:

Bad Day in Tinseltown by Dan Starkey

The Doctor and Mel drop in on the frontier town of Brightedge – dubbed ‘Tinseltown’ after the curious by-products from its depleted mine.



The Mayor thinks the future lies in entertainment, but as the locals start behaving oddly, a hidden force of Cybermen has other plans…

The Ribos Inheritance by Jonathan Barnes:

The Doctor and Mel arrive expecting Suntime on Ribos, but find a world still shrouded in snow and ice – but it’s not just the climate that’s gone awry…



As forces plot against the young King, a soothsayer predicts doom. And out in the wilds, the Doctor finds wily conman Garron caught up in events on Ribos once again.

Sylvester McCoy said: “It’s always great to be back with Bonnie [Langford]. It’s good fun. It takes me back to the very beginning of when I started Doctor Who.”



Bonnie Langford added: “Working together with Sylvester [McCoy] again has been a complete and utter joy. We always have such a lovely time and we go back a long way. It’s just miraculous that we’re still involved in this brilliant world of Doctor Who.



“It’s been absolutely terrific to come back to work on this box set. There’s the usual humour and lighthearted banter between the Doctor and Mel. They have such a lovely bond, yet they, as usual, get into some deep waters. I really enjoyed it and I hope that comes across.”