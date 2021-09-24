Russell T Davies will make an explosive return to screens to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who in 2023, and series beyond as BBC Studios partners with his Bad Wolf company to produce the long-running British sci-fi series.

The multi award-winning Davies will take control of the TARDIS once more as the next Doctor Who showrunner, succeeding Chris Chibnall who departs next year.

Responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005 (the show originally ran 1963-89), he is credited with propelling the show into a global phenomenon and making it one of TV’s biggest hits, BBC said in a statement. “His tenure on the show oversaw a surge in popularity enjoying huge acclaim and success. The Doctor won the nation’s hearts through his masterful relaunch, which led him to create two spin off series, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, during that time.”

Davies left the show in 2009. A lifelong Doctor Who fan, he has most recently achieved huge success with Years and Years, A Very English Scandal and It’s a Sin which won Best New Drama at the National TV Awards this month. Davies said in a statement: “I’m beyond excited to be back on my favorite show. But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Davies is also writing a lost Doctor Who TV script he wrote in his youth as an audio drama for Big Finish Productions starring Colin Baker.

Chibnall added: “It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home. Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him – Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

Piers Wenger, BBC Director of Drama, said: “As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing… bringing with them news to delight Doctor Who fans across the globe. We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie. Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show and hello Russell, it’s wonderful to have you back.”