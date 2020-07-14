RiffTrax will be hosting a free, special-edition watch party with Stranger Things on July 22, powered by Scener, the co-watching platform for Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Vimeo, Prime and Hulu.

The stars of the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning Mystery Science Theater 3000 come together for this special-edition of RiffTrax Live, powered by Scener.

Hosted by RiffTrax stars, Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, enjoy their signature brand of hilarious commentary, and chat with them, as you watch Stranger Things together.

Go to Scener.com/RiffTrax to join them live on Wednesday, July 22, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific.

Download Scener on your computer and RSVP for the show at scener.com/RiffTrax.

Will you be joining the Stranger Things watch party with RiffTrax on Scener?

